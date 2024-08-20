Mother-in-law made my husband throw me out, neglect our children  -Housewife

A housewife identified as Tosin, 29, has gone to the office of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) in Oshodi, Lagos State, to complain about her husband, Taofeek.

She explained that it has been a battle between herself and her husband due to his mother’s undue interference and influence.

Tosin said of her mother-in-law, “The woman monitors what we eat, how I sleep with my husband. She even tells me who should be my friend and who shouldn’t.

“This has gone on for so long and eventually, my mother-in-law got my husband to throw me out of the house.

“This has led to my husband neglecting our children’s basic needs of feeding and schooling. Our children are a girl of 10 years and a boy of five years old.”

Also Read:

ACVPN immediately followed up on the complaint and tried to locate and get Taofeek to fend for his children. It said: “We put a call across to her husband and he claimed not to be in town, but he owns a block industry in Mafoluku area. Since it’s the first time, we hope to have the couple available soonest for mediation efforts.”

Post Views: 0