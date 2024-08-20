SPDC’s support nurturing next-generation energy experts

A leading academic has identified the targeted investments in education by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Joint Venture as a catalyst for addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges.

Professor Anene Moneke, Director of the NNPC/SPDC/TotalEnergies/NAOC Joint Venture Centre of Excellence in Environmental Management and Green Energy (CEMAGE) and holder of the NNPC/SPDC JV Professorial Chair in Environmental Management and Control at the University of Nigeria, made the observation during a visit to SPDC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Accompanied by Professor Charles Igwe, the university’s immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Moneke emphasised the pivotal role of the Centre in developing sustainable energy solutions and commended SPDC’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and environmental sustainability, highlighting the immediate and long-term benefits for the country.

The SPDC-operated joint venture established the Centre of Excellence in Environmental Management and Control (CEMAC), and later the Professorial Chair in Environmental Management and Control now upgraded to the NNPC/SPDC JV Centre of Excellence in Environmental Management and Green Energy (CEMAGE) to equip the next generation of Nigerian leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle the nation’s energy crisis.

“The introduction of the Green Energy programme in the Centre, will further position it to play a pivotal role in proffering sustainable energy solutions,” Professor Moneke said, adding that SPDC’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and environmental sustainability will yield immediate and long-term benefits for the country.

The delegation expressed gratitude for SPDC’s decision to upgrade the Professorial Chair to the Centre of Excellence, recognising the positive impact on the university and the wider community. The Centre, established with a $1 million SPDC-funded building in 2014, will now offer postgraduate programs in Environmental Management and Green Energy, thanks to increased funding from the joint venture.

Since its inception in 2021, CEMAGE has achieved significant milestones, including the production of 22 doctorates, 37 master’s degrees, and 13 postgraduate diplomas. The Chairholder and research team have published five journal papers and conducted three critical habitat assessments for SPDC.

SPDC Director and Country Head of Corporate Relations, Igo Weli, who received the delegation emphasised the company’s commitment to developing Nigerian leadership. “Nigeria urgently needs strong leadership, and we believe academia can play a vital role in this area,” he said.

SPDC’s support for education extends beyond CEMAGE, encompassing scholarships, infrastructure development, and industry experience opportunities for students and lecturers.

SPDC’s broader support for education, including scholarships and infrastructure development, is seen as a catalyst for positive change.

