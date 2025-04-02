Nigerian Army begins recruitment for 89th regular recruits intake

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced the enlistment of tradesmen, non-tradesmen, and women for its 89th regular recruits intake.

The NA made this known in a statement shared via its X handle on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the online application for 89 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and Women will commence for all interested candidates.

“Application is free for interested candidates. Applicants are advised to apply once, as multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

“Interested applicants can log on to http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to complete online registration from March 31 to May 17, 2025.

“Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise, which will take place from 2– 16 June 2025.”

The application website offers additional instructions for eligible candidates on the application process, detailing the required criteria.

“Applicants must be single and Nigerian citizens by birth, and must possess a National Identity Card/NIN and BVN printout, and must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit by Nigerian Army Standards.

“Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by the court of law. They must possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital, or Local Government Council, or an age declaration.

“Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin and must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively,” the post read.

