Fire from power surge razes six-room residence, destroys properties worth millions

A six-room private residential building at Elere House, Gold and Rock area in Oyo town, Oyo State was on Tuesday razed by fire and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Yemi Akinyinka, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Akinyinka said that the agency got a distress call about the fire incident at exactly 12:24pm from one Jimoh Saheed.

He said that the fire personnel promptly deployed to the scene of the incident and arrived on time.

He said: “On getting there, we met a private residential building of six rooms engulfed by fire.

“We swiftly started operation and we were able to curtail it from spreading to nearby buildings.”

Akinyinka said that the fire incident was caused by power surge due to the restoration of electricity by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, adding that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

He said that the fire was prevented from spreading to the surrounding buildings and properties worth billions of naira saved by officers of the Agency.

