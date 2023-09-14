Man jailed 12 months for intimidating his ex-girlfriend

A Grade I Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Kefas Usman, to 12 months imprisonment for intimidating his former girlfriend for quitting their relationship.

Justice Abubakar Sadiq summarily sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, however, gave him an option of N20,000 fine.

The police charged Usman with three counts of criminal intimidation, causing mischief and escape from unlawful custody.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, S. O. Osho, told the court that the convict threatened to harm his former girlfriend, Eunice Samuel, after she decided to quit the relationship.

ALSO READ:

Police arrest 22-year-old suspected rapist, armed robber in Ondo

CAF CC: Edo vows exciting football as Insurance clash with RSB Berkane

40-year-old businesswoman docked over alleged N2.5m fraud

Osho explained that in the cause of the argument with Samuel, the convict destroyed her cellphone worth N36,000.

He added that during police investigation, the convict was arrested, but escaped custody and was rearrested.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397, 326 of the Penal Code.

END.