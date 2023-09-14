40-year-old businesswoman docked over alleged N2.5m fraud

A 40-year-old businesswoman, Jamila Yusuf, was arraigned on Thursday in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one Usman Mohammed of N2.5 million.

The resident of Kawo is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, had told court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in November 2022 at Rigasa, Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant obtained N2.5 million from the complainant under the pretence of doing business with the money.

He added: “The defendant collected the money from the complainant and promised to pay back in a month.

“When the defendant was expected to pay back the loan, she stopped picking the complainant’s calls.”

Leo added that the defendant later disappeared and all efforts made by the complainant to trace her to collect the money proved unsuccessful.

He said: “She was later seen and arrested in Niger State when the complainant reported the matter at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 217 and 314 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, while granting the bail, said the sureties should be gainfully employed and present evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The case was adjourned until October 17, 2023 for hearing.

