NSCDC arrests two suspected construction material vandals in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ebonyi has arrested two suspected vandals for allegedly vandalising construction materials in Ebonyi.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Felix Gbolade, said while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Thursday, that they were arrested on Aug. 26 in Abakaliki.

Gbolade said that they were arrested through a tip-off by personnel of the command’s anti-vandal unit.

“The suspects were arrested with steel, cables, among other materials used for road and bridge construction in the state.

“Investigations are ongoing as the suspects would be charged to court at its conclusion,” he said.

He expressed regrets that vandalism had militated against the Federal Government’s intention to provide adequate infrastructure to the people.

“The NSCDC is saddled with the responsibility of curbing this ugly trend and we solicit useful information from the public,” he said.

Gbolade urged the public to stop patronising vandals because they would not vandalise infrastructure if there was no market for stolen items.

“I also warn vandals to turn a new leaf because we would make Ebonyi unhabitable for them,” he said.

One of the suspects who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that he did not vandalise any material.

“I am a welder in Abakaliki and a friend kept some materials in my shop because his own shop had no space.

“I was therefore surprised when personnel of this security agency raided my shop and said that the items were stolen,” he said.