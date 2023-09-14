Oyo to demolish illegal properties in Akanran

The Oyo State Government will soon commence the demolition of illegal properties and structures built on government land in Akanran, Ona-Ara Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, gave the warning in a statement.

Akin-|Funmilayo equally warned encroachers to vacate government land with immediate effect.

The Ministry of lands helmsman hinted that it has been observed that a lot of people in the state have encroached on government lands, and this is disturbing the masterplan of the state.

Akin Funmilayo stated that the Omituntun 2.0 agenda will not leave any stone unturned in making Oyo State a good place to live in.

He added that the government properties illegally built upon in Akanran is the proposed land for the State Games Village.

According to the Commissioner, the decision of demolition by the government brings an end to the long-awaited realisation of the proposed Games Village project, which has been in the pipeline for 25 years.

Akin Funmilayo explained further that most occupants and developers claiming ownership of the land have fake documents, while adding that anyone who refuses to vacate the government land within the stipulated period will be forcefully evicted by law.

He called on residents of the state to visit the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development for any enquiry regarding land issues before purchasing any land.

In another development, the Oyo State Government has promised partnership with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for the speedy completion of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port project.

The Commissioner for Trades, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Ojo, stated this while playing host to the management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), South West Zone, led by Moses Fadipe, in his Office at the Secretariat, Ibadan.

The Commissioner assured the council that the ministry will work assiduously to find solutions to anything that may hamper the project and give maximum support for the completion of the project.

Ojo explained that when completed, the project will boost the State’s economy, adding that it is very important to the present administration.

He said: “State government is really interested in the completion of the project.

“We are assuring you of the support and cooperation of the Ministry and more importantly, personally eager to see the first cargo being lifted from the dry port.”

