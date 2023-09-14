CAF CC: Edo vows exciting football as Insurance clash with RSB Berkane

Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Bendel Insurance FC of Benin and RSB Berkane of Morocco will be exciting and quality, an Edo State Government official has promised.

Sixtus Omokhagbor, Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Sports, gave the assurance on Thursday.

Omokhagbor, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the match, the first leg, will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.

He said: “We are looking forward to receiving them.

“I am using this medium to invite fans to come and cheer our team to victory while behaving as true fans should by being great hosts to the visiting team.”

When asked if the late commencement of the Nigeria Premier League did not affect preparations, the official said it did.

Omokhagbor said: “Ideally, the league and CAF Champions Cup should happen at the same time so the players can be in their best form.

“What we have done is to organise friendly matches.

“Last week, we had one against Sporting Lagos FC.

“Edo State Government did this because it understands the need for match fitness.

“In camp, morale is equally high, the players are in good spirits.

“Having done our due diligence and home support, we hope to win this first tie.”

Greg Ikhenoba, Assistant Manager of Bendel Insurance, also said the morale of the players was high as they trained in camp ahead of the encounter.

NAN reports that Bendel Insurance defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

According to Ikhenoba, the fitness and skills of the players will be put to test again on Friday in Benin as they square up against RSB Berkane.

“Players are in camp, and it has been a learning turf, to learn and unlearn.

“They are in high spirit.

“The blend of old and new hands will give us the result we are looking for, by God’s grace.

“We will do our part.

“We are aware of the need to tie all loose ends.”

