Paris 2024: Super Falcons face Spanish test

Following their defeat to Brazil at the 2024 Olympics football tournament on Thursday, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will square up against world champions, Spain, on Sunday, aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive in Group C.

The match, scheduled for Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, Paris, France, will be the first encounter between both teams.

It will be broadcast live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 61, at 6pm.

La Roja are making their Olympic Games debut in Paris after defeating France 2-0 to win the maiden Women’s Euro Nations League.

They are also clear favourites to win their first Olympic gold at the tournament.

The Falcons are making their fourth appearance at the Olympics, having made their debut at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

The Falcons are currently bottom of the group after losing 1-0 to Brazil, while Spain sit top with three points, courtesy of their 2-1 over Japan.

Though finishing third in the group could still be enough for qualification, a defeat for the Falcons will further limit their chances of clinching one of the two slots available for the best third-placed teams.

Spain have been in imperious form since their World Cup triumph, winning nine of their last 10 matches.

The 11 time African champions will have their work cut out against a star-studded Spanish side led by World Cup Golden Ball and Ballon d’Or winner, Aitana Bonmati, who netted the equaliser in the victory over Japan.

Randy Waldrum’s team can take courage from their display against Brazil during which they failed to put away their chances, especially in the first half.

Despite falling behind, the Falcons put up a late rally, but could not find the equaliser.

Super Falcons captain, Raheedat Ajibade, was a constant threat against Brazil and the team will need to complement her effort upfront if they are to stand a chance of nicking a positive result against Spain.

