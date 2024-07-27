Dabiri-Erewa to Diasporans: How we can build Nigeria of our dream

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has called for a synergy between Nigerians both at home and abroad to work together in building a better Nigeria.

The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Diaspora Day in Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of NDD 2024 theme: “JAPA Phenomena and Its Implications for National Development,” Dabiri-Erewa said with the numerical and professional strength of Nigerians living abroad, working together will improve the lots of Nigeria and Nigerians.

She noted that this year’s theme is particularly timely as it underscored the need to address the challenges and opportunities associated with migration.

She said: “While migration can offer immense opportunities, it is crucial to ensure that Nigerians do not find themselves in precarious situations.

“The theme this year reminds us to balance the aspirations of individuals with the broader national interest.”

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the integral role of the Nigerian diaspora in national development, adding: “We cannot talk about development without Diasporans.

“Nigerians are resourceful, productive, energetic, and resilient, contributing significantly to economies worldwide.

“However, there is no point in migrating if you end up in trouble.”

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that since the establishment of the Commission five years ago, NiDCOM has organised numerous significant events aimed at engaging the diaspora community and fostering national development.

She listed some of the events as the Annual Diaspora Day, celebrated every July 25, and the National Diaspora Merit Award Ceremony; Diaspora National Housing Fund Mortgage; Africa Diaspora Resource Research Centre; Diaspora Quarterly Lecture Series; Returnee Intervention Programme; Badagry Door of Return event in October; and Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in November.

According to her: “These events foster deeper connections and celebrate the achievements of Nigerians abroad, aiming to inspire the younger generation to make a positive impact.”

The NIDCOM Boss added that in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, the Commission has also facilitated the establishment of Diaspora affairs in nine countries, with increased engagement with African Descendants in the Diaspora Union.

She congratulated the recipients of the National Diaspora Merit Award 2024, praising them as trailblazers who have made remarkable contributions globally.

She said: “Your achievements are a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Nigerians everywhere.”

Dabiri-Erewa called for greater support from the government in improving NiDCOM’s budgetary allocation and other challenges such as Diaspora voting and having a befitting office accommodation for the Commission, the Diaspora House.

She promised that the two-day event would be engaging and intellectually stimulating, encouraging all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to work together and shun any act capable of dividing the country.

The National Diaspora Day witnessed goodwill and solidarity messages, discussions around the theme, celebrity interview and cultural performances.

