EFCC arrests 13 suspected illegal miners in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 13 suspected illegal miners in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The arrest was effected by the operatives of the anti-graft agency in an operation they carried out on July 24, 2024

The suspects were intercepted and arrested following credible intelligence linking them with the transportation of tons of coal and kaolin in five trucks from Nasarawa State to a site in Kaduna State.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation, the EFCC said in a statement on Friday.

