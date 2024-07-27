NANS shelves protest, urges FG to address challenges

The National Association of Nigerian Students has again pledged not to get involved in the planned protest scheduled for August 1, 2024 over hardship in the country.

National President Lucky Emonefe spoke during a meeting with the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon.

Emonefe acknowledged the significant hardship being experienced by citizens across the country due to the implementation of recent reforms and policies by the government.

He said the measures, though aimed at steering the nation towards sustainable development, had undoubtedly brought about economic challenges that had impacted every Nigerian household.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to put mechanisms in place to alleviate the hunger among Nigerians as a result of the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023.

Emonofe said: “We want to say that there is hunger in the land and Nigerian students are most affected.

“We are aware that palliatives were given to governors.

“We are saying that as the government is distributing palliatives, they should remember the student constituencies.

“Though we have challenges, we want to say that we have resolved to be law abiding and not to join any chaos in the society.”

Mamman acknowledged the rising cost of living in the country.

He said that the government had been rolling out palliatives and measures to cushion the hardship on Nigerians.

According to him, the Federal Government has launched an expanded transformative scholarship programme aimed at supporting the education of 45,000 students across the country.

He said the initiative highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to broaden educational access and advancing the academic and professional growth of Nigerian youth.

Additionally, Mamman outlined the key initiatives of President Tinubu, including improvements in campus infrastructure and welfare packages for unemployed graduates.

Others, he said, were consideration of discounted electricity bills for universities, and curriculum updates covering all sectors of education under the DOTS Project.

He said: “The DOTS framework aims to enhance educational data management, support and development for teachers, skills infusion, and training from primary through tertiary education.

“The government is also focusing on integrating out-of-school children back into the education system and supporting job-seeking graduates.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government has established Safe School Centres to ensure the safety of students.”

Mamman urged all state governors to ensure that schools were connected to the safe school centres for students’ protection.

