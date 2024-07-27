Once again, an appeal to Tinubu, by Dele Momodu

Your Excellency,

For the second time within two weeks, I’m compelled to write you this epistle. As I write this, my mind goes back to my earliest recollection of you as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a young journalist, you were everyone’s delight. The June 12 Presidential election annulment brought out the best in you as a pro-democracy figure.

You spent money and time fighting the military. Our exile years were lived in constant fear and trepidation.

Fast forward Sir. We returned to Nigeria in 1998. You contested the Lagos State Governorship election in 1999, and pronto, you won. Since then, you have been in absolute control of a state described as the California of Africa, and possibly the sixth richest economy in Africa. Lagos is a country on its own…. I’m just trying to let you know that you’ve been a President in Lagos for 24 years before becoming the President of Nigeria.

Unfortunately, things have not been easy for Nigerians (except members of the privilegentsia) since you realised your lifelong ambition. And let me be frank Sir. You caused it all. You did not realise that a country is much more complicated than a State.

I’m sad and embarrassed that a fighter for Democracy is now saying Nigerians will not be allowed to congregate and demonstrate on the streets, something you and I enjoyed during the military regimes, at home and abroad.

Also Read:

I will never support anarchy, after engaging in peace initiatives in Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia. But I’m reasonably assured that any potential threat can be contained and nipped in the bud, since our secret service claims to have discovered the sponsors of mayhem. Such people should be arrested speedily.

Please Sir, go back to your original friends in civil liberties and seek their assistance. Then, use this opportunity to test the strength, security architecture and combat readiness of our security agencies. Ignore the advice of the hawks in your team. They have nothing to lose since they are mostly beneficiaries of what others died for. Resist the temptations of full blown dictatorship….

You’re in my prayers as you bear this cross….

Post Views: 0