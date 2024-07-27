Glo 1 boosts capacity for enhanced service delivery

Glo 1, the international submarine cable owned exclusively by telecommunications giant, Globacom, has boosted its capacity for service delivery as it celebrates the eighth year of uninterrupted connectivity.

The submarine cable has not suffered any disruption in its operations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

This covers individual and corporate customers who derive their internet requirements from the network.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Globacom noted that the upgrade of the Glo 1 submarine fibre cable infrastructure was done to ensure maximum utilisation and enhanced service delivery.

Globacom exclusively financed the entire end-to-end architecture of Glo 1, including access systems, national fibre-optic backbone, international cable systems, international gateways and data centre services.

Globacom’s presence in several countries and its fibre optic networks entail that it can offer last mile and domestic long haul services to Glo 1 customers.

When most submarine cables in Nigeria and West Africa experienced fibre cuts, which caused widespread internet downturn in March this year, Glo 1 was unaffected and was about the only source of succour for internet users in the country.

Glo 1 submarine cable stoutly powered financial institutions, internet service providers, and data consumers throughout the period the outage on other cables lasted.

Industry watchers opined that Glo 1 international submarine cable’s resilient architecture and durability made it impregnable to disruption.

The submarine cable connects directly to London, United Kingdom with lowest latency (which refers to the length of time it takes for data to travel from one point to another across a network), guaranteeing ultra fast and reliable internet connectivity.

Its capacity boost effectively compliments the ongoing technical expansions and upgrades of Glo network infrastructure to ensure unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network.

The telecommunications company said further that the Glo 1 facility offers customers the most guaranteed solutions to their business needs and has customised services to address the requirements of a wide segment of clients including oil and gas companies, manufacturers, government, education and medical institutions, adding: “The cable facilitates teleconferencing, distance learning, disaster recovery and telemedicine, among several other benefits for the African people.”

