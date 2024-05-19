Governor tasks US Embassy spokesperson, husband

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has admonished the spokesperson of the Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria, Aisha Gambari, and her husband, E. Gambari, on successful marriage secrets, stressing that communication and tolerance were key.

The Governor gave the charge during a reception held to celebrate them after their wedding in Abuja on Saturday.

Lawal, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said that honesty and patience were also virtues which would complement communication and tolerance towards achieving success in marriage.

He said: “When there’s proper communication and tolerance, they will never have any issues.

“Where they may have, it will be easy to resolve.

“I’ve been married for over 25 years, so I’m talking from experience.

“Marriage is something that you take very, very seriously.”

Lawal also counseled the couple against third parties meddling in the affairs of their matrimonial home.

According to him, in the course of their marriage, whatever issues they may have between them, they should solve it without anybody’s interference.

He added: “There should be no third party interference.

“If they abide by these, believe me, they will have a very, very successful married life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the occasion was attended by the Charge D’Affaires of the US Embassy, Abuja, David Greene, alongside the embassy’s staffers.

Other dignitaries included a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, where the bride previously worked, top politicians, traditional rulers and diplomats.