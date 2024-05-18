Ogun: Kidnappers attack family opening house gate, whisk away wife

Armed men have attacked a family in the Erewon area of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, whisking away the mother of the house, Adebisi Adebayo.

The family: Mother, grandmother and two children, were trying to open the gate to the house when the men struck.

This was at about 5:39pm on May 17.

According to the report by the kidnapped lady’s husband, Babatunde Adebayo, at Eruwon Divisional Police Station at about 9:30pm on Friday, his wife, her mother, and two small children were returning home from the market at New Market, Ijebu Ode when as they reached their home gate, four armed individuals believed to be kidnappers approached them.

They were accompanied by others in a white Highlander Jeep with registration number BDG 125 HZ.

While the rest of the family were thrown out of the car, Adebayo’s wife was taken to an unknown location.

This is the third such incident in days in the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode axis when families trying to open their house gates are attacked and their vehicles taken away.

In the first incident, a three-year-old boy was taken away with the car of the family.

He was eventually found on the street in Owode area of Lagos State the following day with a tag.

In another incident in Sagamu on Thursday, the woman of the house was also taken away.

Confirming the incident to The Eagle Online in the early hours of Saturday, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the attacking style is gradually becoming a trend.

Odutola, a superintendent of Police, said following the observed trend, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has called for caution when people living in quiet and bushy areas and new sites approach their homes from evening to night periods.

Also Read:

According to her, Alamutu called on residents of the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode axis to avoid staying out late for now as the police closed in on the kidnap syndicate that has yet to reach out to any of the affected families.

She said: “The criminals take advantage of the dark hours to hide inside the forest.

“They then come out to perpetrate their criminal acts and flee.”