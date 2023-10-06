Man docked for assaulting police officer

The police, Friday, arraigned a 34-year-old man, Suluka Segun, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 29 at about 10:00 a.m. at Iyana Eminrin in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant assaulted and obstructed a police corporal, Fagbelu Olaniyi, by inflicting injury on his right hand palm while discharging his lawful duty.

Oriyomi said that the offence contravened Section 187(b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Adeola Adesina, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N60,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till November 17 for hearing.