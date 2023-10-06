Police foil masked  children’s plan to rob German station kiosk with toy gun

Two masked children armed with a toy shotgun planned to rob a kiosk at a train station in a small city in north-east Germany, but were thwarted by police.

The two boys, aged 10 and 14, were spotted by passers-by at the station in Neubrandenburg Thursday.

When police arrived with lights flashing, the boys quickly took off their masks and sat down on a bench in hopes of looking inconspicuous, according to police.

But when police officers questioned the kids, the children admitted that the 10-year-old boy had wanted to rob the station kiosk and persuaded his older friend to join in, according to police.

During a search of the two, officers said they found a toy gun and a knife.

The children were taken to the police station, where they were picked up by their guardians, police said.