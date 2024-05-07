Army conducts conversion exercise for 528 officers 

The Nigerian Army has in Jos, the Plateau State capital, started the conduct of its 2024 conversion for 528 personnel who joined the army as Short Service and Direct Short Service officers.

The President of the Conversion Board, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, declared the exercise open on Monday.

He said the exercise was an annual event.

Abubakar, who is the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said the exercise would be held between May 6 and 19.

He explained that the exercise would enable its officers recruited on the short service and direct short service basis, willing to remain in service to convert.

He said: “This is a periodic exercise aimed at converting from short service and direct short service combatant to Regular Commission and Direct Regular Commission respectively.

“This is very significant in the career progression of officers, especially those who want to continue in service.

“In all, we have 528 officers who are participating in this exercise.”

Abubakar explained that the candidates would be tested in weapon handling, medical fitness, drills, oral interview, among others.

The President, who thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Taoreed Lagbaja, for approving the exercise, warned the candidates against cheating, bribery and use of enhancement drugs during the exercise.

Lagbaja also advised them to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements around them for prompt action.