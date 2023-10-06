Six men docked for alleged burglary, theft

The police in Lagos Friday dragged six men before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in the State for allegedly breaking into a compound with intent to steal.

The defendants are: Salisu Musa, 36; Awolu Isa, 48; Sanni Ibrahim, 28; Suraju Yunusa, 36; Habibu Yunus 28 and Usman Musa, 28.

They are standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on a five-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing.

They each, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the offence on September 4 at the Abule Osun area of Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants and others still at large broke into the compound of a complainant, one Chigbo Udezuruigbo, in order to steal.

ALSO READ:

7th Conference: GOCOP affirms commitment to uphold ethical journalism, support socio-economic development

Lawmaker declares Nigeria public healthcare crisis worsens, reveals 5PHC functional

MURIC commends Kano over removal of immoral teaching materials from State’s curriculum

The prosecutor said the defendants damaged a multi purpose drilling machine belonging to the complainant, and stole its parts.

He said the parts of the machine were worth about N5.5 million.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, and adjourned the case until October 25 for trial.