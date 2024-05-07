Atiku queries absence of Tinubu, Shettima in Nigeria as VP aborts trip

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has queried the absence of both President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima from the country at the same time.

Atiku tweeted on his verified X handle Monday evening that he had been inundated by reports that the two leaders appeared to have abandoned the nation during a very critical period.

His tweet through Atiku Abubakar@atiku: “I have been inundated by reports of the absence of the president and vice president from the country. It is unprecedented that the two leaders will be absent from the country at the same time, especially now that the nation is faced with daunting challenges. The question that readily comes to mind is who is in charge of government at this point, or is it right to assume that we are on autopilot?”

But just as he tweeted, a report emerged that Vice President Shettima was forced to abandon a US trip where he was billed to represent his boss at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

Nigeria would now be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, at the high profile summit.