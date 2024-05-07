Naira appreciates further, gains by 3.3%

The Naira on Monday further appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,354.21 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange showed that the Naira gained N46.19.

This represents a 3.29 percent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday when it exchanged at N1,400.40 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $84.83 million on Monday, down from $201.88 million recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,441.00 and N1,285.00 against the dollar.