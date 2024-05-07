One dead as kidnappers abduct travellers on Sagamu-Benin Expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of travellers at Ilisan/Iperu axis on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

She noted that the abduction happened on Friday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, however, explained that the police could not specifically say the number of people abducted, adding that the hoodlums killed one of the travellers yet to be identified.

The police spokesperson added that the incident, which happened on May 3 at 6:55pm, was incidented as a case of armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.

She said: “We have information that about seven people with A.K 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ilisan got to the scene of the incident, saw two vehicles pierced with bullets and one other vehicle.

“Lexus Jeep 300 with registration number LND 640 DY, the driver’s name is Chilaka Lugard, and another Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number LSR 996 JF, belonging to Kingsley Chineme.

“Inside this Lexus 350 car was found a cross bag with N113,000, two iPhones, an iPhone 6 and iPhone 11 Promax.

“There was also a corpse of an unidentified man, who was shot in the head.

“The third vehicle was loaded with plantain and the driver, who was among those abducted, but has regained freedom, was later allowed to go with the vehicle.

“The other Lexus vehicles have been taken to Ilisan Police Station.”

Odutola said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alamutu, had in an emergency meeting summoned on Monday directed Tactical Commanders and Police Mobile Force squadron to go after the criminals.

She said the Commissioner had visited the scene of the incident, adding that he promised the criminals would be apprehended soon.