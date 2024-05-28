12-year-old’s two hands amputated for allegedly stealing phone, NBA, government kick + Photo

The two hands of a 12-year-old boy simply identified as Adamu have been amputated by his nephew for allegedly stealing a phone in Gombe State.

The Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in the state, Mwalin Abdu, brought this to public attention on May 27.

Abdu, who is also the Chairperson of the Human Rights Committee of the NBA, drew attention to the development on a day that was observed worldwide as Children’s Day.

In a statement, titled: “Protecting our future: Urgent action needed on child protection in Gombe State,” which she issued on Monday, she said: “In 2018, we woke up to the story of young Zubair Abubakar (13 years old), whose arms were amputated because of the abuse by his teacher, just four days ago was another devastating story of 12-year-old Adamu from Tumu District in Akko LG of same Gombe State who also lost his arms due to similar incident with Zubair Abubakar, over alleged theft of phone.

“Even though the office of the Attorney General has taken over the prosecution of the cases, we believe that is not enough, because these two stories are just a tip of the iceberg of the numerous daily reported and unreported complaints or cases of child abuse in the state, ranging from sexual abuse, child labour, child molestation, child trafficking and so on.

“The heartbreaking tales of young victims like Zubair Abubakar and Adamu from Gombe State underscore a troubling reality: child abuse remains a pervasive issue in our communities, transcending mere headlines to expose the harsh realities faced by our most vulnerable members.

“While the ratification of the child protection law in 2022 was a pivotal step, the gap between legislation and its effective enforcement looms large, leaving children at risk and their futures uncertain.

“The time for passive observance has passed, the safeguarding of every child’s well-being demands immediate and resolute action.

“Gombe State must move swiftly to implement and enforce the child protection law, ensuring that those who exploit and harm our children face the full force of justice.

“Robust reporting mechanisms, specialised victim support services, and widespread awareness campaigns are imperative to redress the rampant abuse, exploitation, and trafficking that plague our dear state.

“On this National Children’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to the noble cause of defending our children’s rights in Gombe State.

“Their safety is non-negotiable, and our duty is unwavering – to shield them from harm and equip them with the resilience to surmount the challenges that lie ahead.

“Gombe State stands on the threshold of change; the time for action is now.

“Let us rise as one to protect our children, nurture their dreams, and embolden them to carve a future steeped in promise.

“The moment beckons, and our children look to us for a brighter tomorrow.”

In its reaction to the development on Monday, The Gombe State Government said it has filed charges against the man who amputated Adamu’s hands.

Abubakar Jungudo, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gombe State Ministry of Justice, confirmed this to newsmen.

Jungudo said: “We are going to prosecute the defendant.

“We are awaiting the assignment of the case by the Chief Judge of Gombe State.

“One of the Magistrates in Kashere drew my attention to the case, having seen the seriousness of the injury and it was referred to the Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.”