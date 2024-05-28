Hajj 2024: Kebbi confirms rescue of missing officials in Saudi Arabia

Kebbi has confirmed that no fewer than three missing officials from the State have been rescued in Mecca, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The confirmation is contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Ahmed Idris, on Tuesday.

Idris said the officials are pilgrims sponsored by the state government to perform Hajj, at the same time assist pilgrims where necessary.

Speaking to one of the KGOs in Mecca, Alhaji Nasir Idris, Executive Director, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Kebbi State branch, said they had rescued a woman from Kamba Local Government Area of Kebbi.

He added that the woman missed her way back home, instead, she further went behind the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba) leading to a different area.

“As KGOs, we have to intervene and redirect her back home through a taxi service,” he said.

Enumerating some activities of the KGOs, Idris said some of the KGOs sometimes assist in translation and stand as intermediary due to language barrier, adding that they also offer useful suggestions to committees they feel is beneficial and would lead to success of Hajj exercise.

He said the activities of KGOs were not restricted to Kebbi State alone, but they render assistance to all pilgrims from Nigeria, provided he/she needs assistance.

“We recently rescued two women from Bauchi State who missed their way to their hotel but quick intervention of the KGOs led them to their hotels without difficulty,” he said.

The CEO said the humanitarian services being rendered by the KGOs was still ongoing throughout the Hajj exercise and appealed for more support and cooperation of pilgrims to ensure a successful Hajj operation.

He, therefore, appealed for more support and cooperation of the pilgrims to ensure a successful Hajj exercise.

Idris advised the pilgrims to always move in groups to avoid missing their directions.

He said: ”They should always be cautious in spending their basic travelling allowance.

”They should also be routinely asking the clerics for guidance on the proper Hajj rituals for them to perform an acceptable Hajj.”