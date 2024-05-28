Four arrested after suspected robbers attack students’ lodge, hotel

The Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramhan Nansel, said four suspected robbers have been arrested following an attack on students’ lodges and a hotel in the state.

The police spokesman said that the achievement was a result of a sustained onslaught against criminals in the State.

Nansel said that exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

He explained that a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Padah, on May 26, 2024 at about 2:40am that armed hoodlums attacked some student lodges and a hotel in Gunki area of Nasarawa Local Government Area, where they injured two students of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and carted away cell phones and other items.

Nansel said: “Responding, Police operatives swiftly raced to the scene and rushed the injured victims to General Hospital, Nasarawa, while the criminals were given a hot chase.

“Consequently, four suspects were arrested namely, Usman Abdullahi of Sabon Layi Keffi, Abdullahi, Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa both males of Angwan Tiv Masaka and Fa’ad Idris of Jahun area of Bauchi State.

“One blood-stained Knife, one jack Knife, scissors, eight Apple iPhones, 27 Assorted Android phones of different brands, two Laptops, five torch lights, two MP3 music players, four bags, six power banks and a cash sum of N298,000 were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has commended the DPO and his men for their display of gallantry and professional dexterity.

Nadada urged them to sustain the tempo and assure members of the public that the Command will not relent in its effort to ensure public safety.