President Federation Cup: Women, Men Round of 16 fixtures

The fixtures for the women and men round of 16 of the 2024 President Federation Cup have been released.
The fixtures were made available by the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, with all matches scheduled for May 29.
While a few of the matches will commence at 1pm, most will kick off at 4pm.
MEN’S ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES
Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs EFCC FC (FCT) – Kano – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) – Abuja Bwari – 29/05/24 – 4pm
El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Abuja Goal Project – 29/05/24 – 1pm
Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Akure – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Abia Warriors (Abia) – Ikenne – 29/05/24 – 1pm
Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Enyimba (Abia) – Abuja Goal Project – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Rivers United (Rivers) – Abuja Area 3 – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Jos – 29/05/24 – 4pm.
WOMEN’S ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES
Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) Vs Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) – Enugu – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) Vs Remo Ladies (Ogun) – Akure – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Abia Angels (Abia) Vs Naija Ratels (FCT) – Benin City – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Heartland Queens (Imo) Vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos) – Asaba – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Kwara Ladies (Kwara) Vs Delta Queens (Delta) – Ikenne – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Sunshine Queens (Ondo) Vs Honey Badgers (Benue) – Aba – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Osun Babes (Osun) Vs Confluence Queens (Kogi) – Ilorin – 29/05/24 – 4pm
Edo Queens (Edo) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) – Awka – 29/05/24 – 4pm.