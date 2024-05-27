President Federation Cup: Women, Men Round of 16 fixtures

The fixtures for the women and men round of 16 of the 2024 President Federation Cup have been released.

The fixtures were made available by the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, with all matches scheduled for May 29.

While a few of the matches will commence at 1pm, most will kick off at 4pm.

MEN’S ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs EFCC FC (FCT) – Kano – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) – Abuja Bwari – 29/05/24 – 4pm

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Abuja Goal Project – 29/05/24 – 1pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Akure – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Abia Warriors (Abia) – Ikenne – 29/05/24 – 1pm

Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Enyimba (Abia) – Abuja Goal Project – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Rivers United (Rivers) – Abuja Area 3 – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Jos – 29/05/24 – 4pm.

WOMEN’S ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) Vs Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) – Enugu – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) Vs Remo Ladies (Ogun) – Akure – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Abia Angels (Abia) Vs Naija Ratels (FCT) – Benin City – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Heartland Queens (Imo) Vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos) – Asaba – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Kwara Ladies (Kwara) Vs Delta Queens (Delta) – Ikenne – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Sunshine Queens (Ondo) Vs Honey Badgers (Benue) – Aba – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Osun Babes (Osun) Vs Confluence Queens (Kogi) – Ilorin – 29/05/24 – 4pm

Edo Queens (Edo) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) – Awka – 29/05/24 – 4pm.