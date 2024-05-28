nVent_RAYCHEM backs Eunisell Interlinked to offer heat tracing system services in Nigeria 

Eunisell Interlinked Plc has received authorisation from nVent_RAYCHEM to offer turnkey services in electrical heat tracing systems in Nigeria.

This includes design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning for heat tracing products nVent’s heat tracing products are supplied through M/s.

According to a statement signed by Ramani LN, nVent_RAYCHEM Manager, MRO and Channel Sales, nVent heat tracing products supplied through Eunisell Interlinked Plc are fully covered under their standard product warranties.

nVent RAYCHEM is a leading provider of electrical distribution solutions, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

RAYCHEM heat tracing products include self-regulating heating cables (BTV; QTVR; XTVR & HTV), power limiting heating cables (VPL), mineral insulated heating cables; and accessories.

Other entities related parties and subsidiaries of nVent Electric Plc are nVent Thermal LLC (Redwood City, CA, USA), nVent Thermal Belgium NV (Leuven, Belgium), and nVent Thermal India Private Limited, Mumbai, India.

Eunisell Interlinked Plc provides engineering and technology solutions to diverse sectors including power, oil and gas, manufacturing and infrastructure.