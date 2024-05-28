Osimhen to miss Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier crackers

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will miss Nigeria’s upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup after picking up an injury in the closing stages of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

The Partenopei leading goalscorer took part in the club’s final league game of the season, a 0-0 draw with Lecce.

He featured as a second half substitute to replace Jens Cajuste.

He had missed the previous league outing, a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina due to muscular fatigue.

He has, however, picked up an injury issue since then, as confirmed by the Nigeria Super Eagles on Tuesday, although the precise nature of the set-back has not been confirmed.

It has been revealed that Osimhen will remain out of action for a period of four weeks.

He will therefore not be part of the squad set to face South Africa and Benin in World Cup qualification on June 7 and 10.

Enugu Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke has been called up in his absence.

There will, however, still be two Serie A representatives in the upcoming Nigeria squad, as Atalanta’s Europa League hat-trick scorer Ademola Lookman is available, as is Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze.