LCCI congratulates ECOWAS on signing of anniversary Treaty

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Economic Community of West African States on the occasion of 49th Anniversary signing of the ECOWAS Treaty.

This is contained in a press statement personally signed by the Chamber’s President and Chairman of Council, Gabriel Idahosa, on Tuesday.

Idahosa recalled that over the past 49 years, ECOWAS has played a pivotal role in promoting economic integration, political stability, and social progress across the West African region.

He noted that despite facing numerous challenges, including political instability, economic volatility and public health crises, yet, the body has remained resolute in its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and development.

The LCCI Chairman commended ECOWAS for its unwavering dedication to its mission and acknowledged the significant achievements that have been made in advancing regional integration and cooperation.

These efforts, Idahosa attested, have been instrumental in driving economic growth, enhancing trade, and improving the quality of life for millions of people in West Africa.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, the LCCI reaffirms its commitment to supporting ECOWAS in its endeavours to address the current challenges and to achieve its vision of a more integrated and prosperous West African region.

“We believe that through continued collaboration and shared determination, the goals of economic stability, sustainable development, and peace are within reach” the statement stressed,” he added.

While congratulating ECOWAS on the remarkable anniversary, LCCI disclosed that it looks forward to many more years of fruitful partnership and progress.