Recap: Usyk, Lookman, Nicki Minaj, others set internet on ‘fire’

Oleksandr Usyk kicked off the weekly trend by securing the world’s first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years.

Usyk achieved this by defeating Tyson Fury by split decision, marking an unprecedented feat in boxing’s four-belt era.

Fury, who was the early aggressor, couldn’t keep up as Usyk gradually took charge.

He was saved by the bell in the ninth round before slumping to his first career defeat.

Usyk, who remains undefeated, joins Muhammed Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight champions.

As sport lovers around the world were still reminiscing about such a great achievement, tragedy struck in Iran.

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter accident in a remote area of Northwestern Iran.

Also, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Abdollahian; Governor General of East Azerbaijan, Malik Rahmati; representative of the supreme leader in East Azerbaijan, Mohammad Ale-Hashem, amongst others were also involved in the tragedy.

Raisi is the second Iranian President to die in office since the 1979 Islamic revolution when Mohammed Rajaei, who was president at that time was assassinated by Mujahedeen e-Khalq organisation, a militant group.

On Tuesday, Hailie Jade, daughter to legendary rapper, Eminem, disclosed that she is married to her childhood sweetheart, Evan McClintock, in Battle Creek.

Jade, who posted a picture of her wedding on her instagram page, showed the rapper dressed in a tuxedo and even stepping on the dance floor for the ceremonial father and daughter first dance.

Eminem has written about his daughter in his music and even recorded her voice in his 1998 track: “Bonnie and Clyde,” and he also immortalised her in some of his songs.

Guests who were in attendance included music mogul, Jimmy Lovine, Dr Dre and 50 Cent.

On Wednesday, Ademola Lookman stunned the footballing world by scoring a stunning hat-trick to hand Atlanta a 3-0 win over unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and the Europa League title.

He scored twice in the first 26 minutes before sealing the win 15 minutes from full time, to give his team their second major trophy in their 117-year history.

Lookman’s hat-trick made him the sixth player to score a hat trick in an European final with the last one happening in 1975.

Bayer Leverkusen’s defeat ended a remarkable unbeaten streak which lasted for 51 games, thereby setting the European record for consecutive unbeaten competitive games.

On Thursday, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’abania, announced the demise of his father, Benjamin Okoli.

He revealed this on his Facebook page with a video of him playing guitar to his father with a caption: “My father, papa Ijele rest well.”

Fans and well wishers of the singer took to the comment section to share their condolences.

“My condolences to you and your family in this grieving moment as God would give you comfort you desire,” @SamuelSam said.

“It is well, who are we to question God as he know all and there are always reason for things that happen,” Motunrayo commented.

Also, Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W, revealed that he had undergone a fourth cancer surgery.

He said this in a heartfelt post on his Instagram page on Thursday as he expressed gratitude to God for his recovery.

He expressed his gratitude to his wife, family, friends and pastors for their unwavering support and prayers as well as his medical team, Dr. Onyewu and Dr. Adenugba, for their expertise and care.

On Friday, the Nigerian Educational Loan Fund became accessible for students of federal tertiary institutions as part of the scheme’s pilot phase

NELFUND explained the initial rollout was for students in federal universities, noting that state-owned institutions and others were not included in the phase.

On Saturday, US rapper, Nicki Minaj, was detained in the Netherlands due to cannabis that was found in her luggage.

However, she claimed that the cannabis belonged to her security personnel.

The singer, who was due to perform at a show in Britain later that day, posted the images of her being questioned by some security officials at the airport on her social media page.

Minaj wrote on her page: “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belongs to him.

“Now, they said I have to go five minutes away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct. It’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories.”

Also, Manchester United were 2-1 winners against their noisy neighbours, Manchester City as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored in the first half.

The future of Erik Ten Hag, Coach of Man United, has been questioned over the last couple of weeks about his future as Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked.