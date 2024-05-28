Hajj 2024: NAHCON warns against travelling to Saudi without valid visa

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has reminded the public about the warning issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against participating in the Hajj without a valid visa.

The reminder is contained in a press statement by the NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday.

Usara reminded that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior stipulated a penalty of deportation and fine of 10,000 SR on anyone caught performing Hajj without the authorised Hajj permit.

She disclosed that a similar message has been received by NAHCON through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Abuja, indicating the stand of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars on the matter.

Usara related that the Council issued a Fatwa (a legal ruling given by recognized religious authority) to the Muslim Ummah emphasizing the prohibition of performing Hajj without a permit.

The letter reads in part: “The Council in its Fatwa, urged pilgrims to adhere to rules and regulations, aimed at enabling Muslims to perform the Hajj in safety and tranquility.”

Usara reiterated that NAHCON had issued several warnings in the past against Nigerians falling into the bait of scammers making so many job offers for the pilgrimage season.

She said in the same letter received by NAHCON on May 22, 2024, the Saudi Ministry of Interior similarly advised persons against “becoming victims of the several fictitious companies and fake accounts on social media who claim to be agents/ authorities to facilitate Hajj using Umrah, Tourism, Work, Family Visit and other types of Visa at attractive rates.”

Usara announced that NAHCON Assistant Director in charge of Tour Operators Unit, Ahmad Shira, has since shared contents of the message to all licensed Hajj and Umrah operators from the public and private sectors,