Breaking: It’s a lie, I won’t be addressing National Assembly tomorrow — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has denied the statement by the National Assembly that he would be addressing a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the country’s return to democratic rule.

The Eagle Online recalls the spokesmen of the Senate and House of Representatives issued a statement to that effect.

In the statement on Tuesday, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Senate Spokesman, and Rep. Akin Rotimi, House Spokesman, said the occasion would feature a series of events.

Highlights of the event include a keynote speech by President Tinubu, and commemorative lectures on the theme: “25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons and Opportunities,” to be delivered by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator David Mark and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Following the joint sitting, the event will proceed with the unveiling and commissioning of the National Assembly Library Complex, named: Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

However, in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he never authorised such a statement.

The statement by Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said: “In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

“More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”