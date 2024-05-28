25 years of 4th Republic: Is democracy truly for idiots and dunces?, by Ola Emmanuel

It was 1973, midday of September 11. Early in the morning on that fateful day, President Salvador Allende offered defiant words on a national radio broadcast, hoping that his many supporters would take to the streets in defence of democracy. But the resistance never materialised. The military police who guarded the palace had abandoned him; his broadcast was met with silence. After months of mounting tensions in the streets of Santiago, Chile, British-made Hawker Hunter jets swooped overhead. Within hours, President Allende, who was elected three years earlier at the head of a leftist coalition, was no more. So, too, was Chilean democracy. During his term, Chile had been wracked by social unrest, economic crisis, and political paralysis. Allende had said he would not leave his post until he had finished his job – but the moment of truth had arrived.

The above short story was painted in the Book: “How Democracies Die,” written by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt.

In the book, some examples of dying democracies are given, and the authors summed it up that there is another way, a “less dramatic but equally destructive way” that democracies can be broken. The elected (or selected) leaders dismantle or erode democracy quickly and at times slowly, in barely visible steps, especially when those who pleaded to be elected into public offices turn immediately they get power to become unquestionable, all-powerful, high and mighty emperors.

Why do people need a government? Day and night, this question will not let me mind my own business. Yes, people need a government for law and order in their society. For a community to function well, a government is needed to ensure safety and security of the people.

These reasons can be synthesise into the following functions: defence of the territorial integrity, protection of civil liberties, foreign diplomacy, maintenance of domestic order, ensuring conduct of periodic elections, good justice administration, provision of public goods and services, provisions of infrastructures, promotion of economic growth and development, provision of social-welfare programmes to alleviate poverty, and not forgetting social-insurance programmes.

It is in the course of performing these functions that democracy was born – as the best option for a people to govern themselves. It is expressed as the government of the people, for the people and by the people. It is a general belief that the Greeks gave this system of governance (that is, democracy) to the world as far back as 505BC – before the Roman Empire took over. Also, the concept of Idiots, Tribesmen and Citizens came from the same Greeks – a description that showed how intellectually deep the Greeks were and their level of civilisation before the coming of Christ.

In the meantime, Nigeria’s definition of democracy is fast losing meaning and identity. This week, Nigeria’s fourth republic is 25 years’ old. After the prior three republics (the first lasting three years, the second – four years, and the third aborted as a result of maradonic character of the then military regime, but now the fourth has lasted two and half decades.

These 25 years, full of eye-popping issues, is a worthy case study to give the global democracies new insights into the concept of democracy. Good governance is not only people-focused, bottom-up system. But the opposite is the case in Nigeria. The experience of the past 25 years, with an all-powerful federal government and the emperor states government has made one to think if democracy is not really for the idiots. The unitary, top-down command (instead of bottom up federalism system) in Nigeria has created a monarchical system in the name of democracy with emperor president and monarchy governors in charge to dish out powers according to their whims and caprices.

The elected or selected leaders so much enjoy the military-imposed constitution to such extent that they are not willing to let go the powers they enjoy. This has contributed in no small measure to the election voting brigandage, the winning by force mentality and the destruction of local government administration.

Are the people enjoying the dividends of democracy, 25 years down the line in the fourth republic? From the look of things, it is like the people are more like idiots and dunces who are bereft of ideas and actions necessary to move the public office holders to sit right. It is only Nigeria’s democracy that takes resources to the centre to share to federating units, thereby making the servants ride on horses and the masters walk, grovelling at the feet of their servants.

This anomaly has turned the people and production centres to beggars kowtowing to the whims and caprices of the politicians; thereby making many behave like idiots and dunces. Will democracy ever work well in Nigeria? The answer lies with the politicians – and their readiness to do the right thing. Nigeria shouldn’t be filled with people who live only for themselves, but should be citizens who care for the wellbeing of all. They can make the public office holders behave if only they will use the power they have.

. Ola Emmanuel is a business planning consultant and founder of Leacent Incorporated Trustee, a network of entrepreneurs and group of cooperatives. He works with a team of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at leadership and management workshops on invitation. His book, Business Planning Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’ is the latest of the books authored by him. Tel.: +234(0)9068602954 (call and sms), +234(0)8023257707 (WhatsApp only).