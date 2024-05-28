Kogi 2023: Gov. Ododo speaks after Tribunal victory

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has hailed the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which upheld his election as the duly elected governor of the state.

The governor made his position on the decision of the tribunal public when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

In the interview, Ododo dedicated the victory at the tribunal to the people of the state.

He noted that the tribunal victory further affirmed his conviction that God alone gives power to whomever He wishes at any point in life, adding that the ruling of the tribunal is a call for more dedication to the service of the people of Kogi State.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring the independence of the judiciary, Governor Ododo stressed that the courts remain the hope of the common man and bastion of justice, equity and fairness that sustain democracy anywhere in the world.

He called on opposition parties in the state to join hands with him to ensure rapid development of the state in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

Governor Ododo was elected the fifth Governor of Kogi State having scored 446,237 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who polled 259,052 votes in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

Ajaka and the candidates of the Action Alliance, Olayinka Braimoh, and Abdullahi Yunusa of the Peoples Redemption Party subsequently challenged the election of Ododo, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress in separate petitions.

After months of intense legal battles, the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed Ododo of the APC as the duly elected governor of Kogi State, dismissing the petitions of Ajaka, Braimoh and Yunusa for lack of merit.