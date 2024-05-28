Breaking: Senate pardons, recalls suspended Sen. Ningi

The Senate on Tuesday pardoned and recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, who was suspended for three months.

The Senate had suspended Ningi on March 12, 2024 for alleging in an interview that the 2024 Budget was padded.

Senator Ningi’s pardon and recall was initiated after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of the suspended senator.

Moro pledged to assume full responsibility for Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.

The senator’s conduct during the period of suspension has been a matter of scrutiny and debate within the legislative body.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the unconditional recall of Ningi after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Akpabio emphasised the senator’s resourcefulness and described him as a valued member of the Senate, adding that the decision to recall Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.