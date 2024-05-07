LASEMA in search of man trapped in underground drainage

The Search and Rescue team of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency is in search of a man trapped in an underground drainage at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that following an SoS message on a distress situation of a drainage worker, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Onipanu Base.

He said that upon arrival of the emergency responders at the incident scene, investigations revealed that an adult male de-silting drainages along that axis in attempts to clear a blocked portion, accessed the underground tunnel and got trapped.

He said that further investigation at the incident scene revealed that the man was a Drain Ducks worker employed by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.

He added that while trying to dislodge and evacuate debris from the underground drainage, the man unfortunately got trapped in between the tunnel.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “In conducting the Search and Rescue Operation, LASEMA Response Team and all Emergency Responders are working together assiduously to rescue the trapped victim from inside the underground drainage, which commenced at 16:25hrs.

“In order to hasten positive results, sophisticated equipment has been deployed to the penetrative of the manhole to save the worker’s life.

“Strategic efforts has.also been employed to block off, and divert inflow of water from the Ilupeju axis, to reduce the volume of underground flooding.

“Search and rescue operation is still ongoing.”

Oke-Osanyintolu listed emergency responders at the scene to include LASEMA Response Team at Onipanu, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, LAMATA, Kick Against Indiscipline and Lagos State Transport Management Agency.