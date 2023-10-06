NAHCON trains staff on arbitration

Some members of staff of the National Hajj Commission Nigeria (NAHCON) have rounded off Associate training conducted by the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrator.

The training, NAHCON disclosed Friday would enhance the staff understanding and modern practice in arbitration as an alternative mechanism to amicably settle disputes in the Commission, as well as with all critical stakeholders in the Hajj Industry.

ALSO READ:

Six men docked for alleged burglary, theft

Motorcyclist arraigned over N100,000 theft

Police foil masked children’s plan to rob German station kiosk with toy gun

Meanwhile, NAHCON has congratulated the latest trainees – Arbitrators on the capacity building exercise, while the Coordinators thanked the management for the good gesture.