Man, 29, arraigned for allegedly stealing phones at students’ hostel

A 29-year-old man, Ismail Olaitan, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing phones at a students’ hostel.

Olaitan, whose address was not provided, was charged with stealing, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 22, at about 9pm, at Havana Royale Hostel, University of Ibadan area, Ibadan.

Adegbite said that Olaitan stole one Iphone, worth N265,000 and another android phone, worth N170,000, both belonging to one Aishat Adeyemi.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 8 for hearing.