Customs boss bags PR Impact award

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has bagged a Public Relations impact award.

He was presented an award of excellence for his 100 days of impactful PR at the 2024 SABRE African Public Relations Association Award and Annual conference held at Côte d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the SABRE awards, which started in 2017, recognise excellence in public relations, engagement, credibility and relationship building.

In a statement issued by NCS’s Spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Monday in Abuja, he quoted the C-G saying that the feat was an inspiration for him to do more to reposition Customs for effective service delivery.

Maiwada said that bagging the SABRE award was a demonstration of attaining the highest level of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness in both public relations and governance.

“It is the largest continental awards competition for the public relations industry in Africa,” he said.

He said that Adeniyi expressed confidence that APRA would continue to grow stronger in driving professionalism in the PR sector.

He quoted the C-G saying: “I am very grateful for this recognition, but I hope that this will inspire us in NCS, and will provide impactful leadership in governance in Nigeria.”

NAN also reports that the C-G is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and an active member of the African Public Relations Association.