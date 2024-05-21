Police begin 24-hour bike patrol on Third Mainland Bridge

The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has begun a 24-hour bike patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The special squad made this development known in a post it shared on its official X handle: @rrsLagos767, on Monday.

It stated that the Commander of the RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, had directed the squad’s motorcycle riders to begin a 24-hour patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge.

It said: “RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed the squad’s Bike Riders to commence a 24 hour patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos as a way of protecting the infrastructure on the bridge.

“Also to prevent incidence of harassment of road users by miscreants.

Also Read:

“This is in line with the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade to the squad for protection of lives, property and public infrastructure on the newly renovated bridge.”

RRS said that Egbeyemi appealed to motorists and road users to cooperate with the riders so that they could serve them better.