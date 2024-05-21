COAS commiserates with widow, family of late Gen. Duba

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday commiserated with the family of late Lieutenant General Garba Duba, who passed on last Friday in Abuja.

Lagbaja, accompanied by some top brass of the Nigerian Army, visited the widow of the deceased, Hajiya Rabi Duba.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Majoer General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

The COAS described the demise of Duba as shocking and a colossal loss, not only to the army but also to the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large.

He extolled the virtues of the late General, describing him as a torch bearer, a disciplinarian, a mentor and a leader, who brought up most of the top brass of the army as the then Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

According to him, his contributions to the development of the army and the defence of the nation will remain indelible in the institutional memory.

He assured the family of the deceased General that the Nigerian Army would continue to support them whenever the need arose.

Responding on behalf of the family, the first son of the deceased, Mohammed Duba, expressed appreciation to the COAS and the entire army for the condolence visit and show of love.

He said that the army had stood by their father throughout his life time and in death.

NAN reports that the late Lieutenant General Duba reportedly passed on during a brief illness.

Also Read:

Nwachukwu said: “During his active service, he held numerous appointments notably, General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy and Chief of Training and Operations Defence Headquarters.

“He was also one time Governor of Bauchi State from 1978 – 1979 during the regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo

“He was also the Administrator of Sokoto State from January 1984 to August 1985 during the military regime of Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.”