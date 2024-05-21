Yabatech Rector inducted into African Legendary Hall of Fame

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, has been inducted into the African Legendary Hall of Fame.

The event, at the Yaba College of Technology, College Hall, had 22 Nigerians recognised by Arikanwatch Magazine Network.

The event was the 13th Afrikanwatch Network annual’s Lecture, award and induction under the Chairmanship of Senatir Anthony Adefuye.

Hope Eghagha, a professor of English and Literary Studies, University of Lagos, delivered the lecture, titled: “Nigerian Politics of Today, The Quest for National Rebirth, Reclaiming the Identity of a Nation.”

The event witnessed the unveiling of Afrikanwatch 8th Memoir on critical issues of interest in the country.

Dr. Abdul, who also represented the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and read his keynote address, was inducted based on his catalogues of achievements in the world of academia spanning over 30 years and his exponential development of the first tertiary institution in Nigeria less than a year on assumption of duty as Rector.