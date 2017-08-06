LPAN calls on National Assembly to expose those hindering youths’ participation

Civil rights group, League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria, has called on the National Assembly to expose those that stood against the youths active participation in politics by voting against the Not Too Young To Run bill.

The bill sought to place the age for a candidate wishing to run for the office of the President at 35, governor at 30, and House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly at 25.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Lagos to mobilise the youths on the importance of active participation in governance and to deliberate on key national issues such as restructuring, the imposition of political candidates and the review of the National Youth Service Corps scheme, LEPAN’s Acting President, Chukwudi Anyawuocha, said: “While we commend the Senate for the passage bill and well-meaning Nigerians like Mrs. Oby Ekewesili and Mr. Reuben Abati, including the youths, for their resilience, and plead for the assent to the bill by the President, we demand that the identity of those that opposed the bill should be made public for all to see.

“We also appeal that the process to review key national issues should begin. Issues such as restructuring, empowerment of the Independent National Electoral Commission, to allow to ensure fair play and credibility in the area of funding and accountability, to be monitored through regulatory bodies like the Central Bank of Nigeria and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission.

“For instance, the amount charged for political aspirants should be reduce to afford people, especially those at the grass root levels the opportunity to be elected. The imposition of candidates by parties should be removed from the picture.”

On the issue of reviewing the NYSC scheme, Anyawuocha said: “We are not outrightly demanding for the scrap of the scheme. Rather we seek that it should be reviewed to meet the reality and needs of today.”

The group also reflected on the current state of the nation, calling on the government to improve security, youth employment and unity through constructive engagement while demanding for essential reforms that will impact socio-political and economic development in the country.

Other members of the group present at the event were the Legal Adviser, Joke Akinola, and Publicity Secretary, Seun Okegbemiro.

