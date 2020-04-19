The Lagos State Government has opened testing centres for the Coronavirus Disease in all local government areas of the state.

The state has 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health gave the details in its update on the COVID-19 in the state on Sunday on its Twitter handle.

The update also included details of latest successful treatments and discharges and increase in death toll.

In the update, the Ministry said residents of the state can locate the local government testing centre closest to to them through AlertClinic by visiting: visit http://app.alertclinic.com and then stating their location for the test.

The Ministry also said the state has successfully managed and discharged four more COVID-19 patients made up of three males and one female.

This brings to 94 the number of persons successfully treated in the state.

The Ministry also said one more death had been recorded, bringing the number of fatality from the disease to 14.

In all, there have been 309 confirmed cases in Lagos.