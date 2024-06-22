Lagos lawyer Gboyega Adetunji delves into agriculture

Gboyega Adetunji, a Lagos-based renowned legal practitioner, has ventured into agriculture with the launch of Abundish, a revolutionary farm-to-table service aimed at transforming how Nigerians access fresh, high-quality, and healthy farm produce.

The lawyer established Abundish with a commitment to offtake directly from farmers and supply to consumers.

This is to promote sustainable agricultural practices and ensure fair market value for produce.

The innovative platform offers a subscription-based model, allowing customers to customise their experience and receive curated selections of fresh, seasonal produce delivered conveniently to their homes.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey, combining my passion for sustainable living and community development,” said Adetunji, Founder and CEO of Abundish.

“Our goal is to empower farmers, support local economies, and provide healthy, fresh produce to consumers while reducing food wastage and promoting sustainable practices.

“Abundish is more than just a bridge.

“We are a movement bringing fresh, high-quality produce whether cash or food crops directly from the farm to the end consumer, cutting out unhygienic produce, reducing landing costs of produce, and the convenience of doorstep delivery it affords our customers.

“This does not only benefits our customers, but also supports sustainable agricultural practices, grows the naira and local economies, and also empowers the farmers who nourish our communities.”

Reacting to what inspires his diversification, Adetunji said: “I’d always wanted to have my little farm that can cater for at least 80% of my consumption, but then I realised how impactful it would be if this practice could be extended to others, hence the creation of the Abundish brand.”

When asked what sets Abundish apart from its counterparts, he said: “Abundish offers a unique subscription model, allowing customers to customise their experience and receive a curated selection of the freshest seasonal produce delivered conveniently to their homes.

“By bypassing traditional distribution channels, Abundish reduces food waste, ensures peak freshness for consumers and the amount of time doing tedious work of purchase and clean up.

“Abundish offers fresh farm produce at fair market value, championing food security with sustainable practices.

“At Abundish, we are not just passionate about delivering farm-fresh produce, we are committed to creating a positive impact on our world.

“That is why we operate with the UN Sustainable Development Goals in mind, striving for a more sustainable, equitable, and food-secure future.”

