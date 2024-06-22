Binance: FG disputes claim Gambaryan suffering in prison

The Federal Government has disputed a claim by Binance that one of its staff, Tigran Gambaryan, was being held under inhuman conditions in Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement issued to the media on Friday.

The statement by Idris was in reaction to an earlier one by Binance.

The firm had stated: “Tigran is not and has never been a decision-maker at Binance and does not need to be held in order for Binance to resolve issues with the Nigerian government.

“Last week the FIRS served and filed amended charges, resulting in tax charges against Tigran Gambaryan being dropped. This unequivocally demonstrates Binance’s commitment to resolving this issue with the government transparently and cooperatively.

“We remain hopeful that the EFCC will take similar steps.

“Tigran has been detained for 116 days and his physical health is deteriorating. Binance remains committed to continuing to work with the Nigerian government to resolve this.”

Binance also said US Congressman French Hill visited Kuje Prison and commented: “Yesterday, @RepHoulahan and I visited with US citizen Tigran Gambaryan in Kuje Prison in Nigeria.

“We found him suffering from the conditions there, as he has malaria and double pneumonia, and he reports that he has lost significant weight.

“Even worse, he’s being denied access to adequate medical attention.

“Although I am pleased that Nigeria dropped tax evasion charges against Tigran on 6/14, it’s my view that he’s being wrongfully detained on charges related to money laundering.

“Tigran has devoted his professional life to fighting money laundering and tax evasion, having spent ten years as an IRS Special Agent where he successfully led cyber and financial crime investigations.

“Further, at the time of his arrest, he was working as a contract employee at Binance and was instrumental in criminal investigations and compliance in cooperation with Nigerian authorities.

“On 6/4, I joined a letter with@RepMcCormick and 16 other colleagues to @POTUS, @SecBlinken, and @StateSPEHAurging for Tigran’s immediate release.

“Two days later, over 100 former federal prosecutors and agents wrote to @SecBlinken further urging @StateDept to use all means available to secure his release.

“Tigran must be immediately granted a humanitarian release, the remaining charges dropped, and he must return home to America where he belongs.”

But in his response, Idris said: “It has become necessary for the Federal Government of Nigeria to address claims that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan is being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is deteriorating.

“We would like to state that these allegations are false and should be ignored.

“Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government.

“The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice — a legitimate sovereign quest that is similarly being pursued in several other countries around the world.

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes. The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings.”