Kogi CTC chairman escapes from kidnappers den

The police in Kogi have said that the caretaker chairman (CTC) of Kabba/Bunu local government area, Zacchaeus Dare-Michael, has escaped from his kidnappers’ den.

Dare-Michael was on Friday reportedly kidnapped by some gunmen on the Kaba-Okene road while on his way home.

He was said to have been abducted alongside some of his aides.

Confirming this, the Kogi Police Command’s spokesman, Williams Ovye-Aya, said, ”I can confirm that the chairman graciously escaped from kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday.

“Our Divisional Police Officer in Kabba has confirmed that to me.

“It’s the work of God that the chairman was able to escape from his abductors

“We give God the glory that he has returned to his family hale and hearty.

“All the same, our officers and men are already trailing the kidnappers to arrest them and rescue other people in their possessions,” he said.

A family friend who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said: “I heard that the chairman is back home. I am yet to visit his family house.”

