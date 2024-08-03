Protest: Arewa Forum backs CDS’s call for media blackout

The Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum has backed the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa’s call for a media blackout on the ongoing nationwide protests.

The forum expressed the support in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Victor Bobai; Assistant Secretary, Mr Moses Enenche and Director of Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Kolo.

The CDS had, on Friday, asked both international and local media to stop covering the 10-day nationwide protests which began on Thursday.

Musa, who made the call during a press conference in Abuja, argued that many of the protesters were attention seekers who wanted moments in the media.

The ACCF said in the statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday, that the measure would prevent the protests from escalating and causing more harm to the country.

According to the group, some of the protesters are motivated by a desire for attention and publicity.

“Extensive media coverage may inadvertently fuel this desire, leading to more people joining the protests to gain attention.

“Furthermore, media coverage can fuel the protests by giving them more publicity, which may attract more supporters and escalate the situation.

“We also believe that the media coverage is giving the protesters unnecessary publicity, which may be seen as validating their actions and encouraging others to join.”

The forum also expressed concern that media coverage could spread misinformation and fake news, which may further exacerbate the situation and lead to more harm.

It urged the media to cooperate with the military and respect the call for a blackout, in the interest of national security and stability.

“We have confidence in the ability of the military to handle the situation and restore normalcy to the country.

“We understand that this perspective has been met with criticism from those who argue that it is an attempt to suppress the freedom of the press and the right to information.

“However, we believe that the measure is necessary to prevent further harm and ensure peace and stability in the country,” the forum said.

